Scarlett Johansson Reflects On Originally Losing The Black Widow Role And Her Feeling On The MCU 10 Years Later

By Rich Knight
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has been a major fixture in the MCU ever since she debuted back in Iron Man 2. Yet for a time, there was a chance that we may have gotten somebody else to fill in the character’s famous black boots. Scarlett Johansson recently reflected on originally losing the Black Widow role and how she feels about the MCU now10 years later.

www.cinemablend.com

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
30K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news.

