Bryan daycare worker charged with injury to a child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A woman has been fired from her job at a daycare in the 500 block of Sulphur Springs Road after being charged with injury to a child. The mother of the child told the Bryan Police Department she had been contacted by the daycare on June 14 and was told that her child had gotten a carpet burn on her left palm. In their investigation, police spoke with the owner of the daycare, who explained that the accused daycare worker, Tiffany Ann Baggerly, told her that she did not know what had happened to the child.