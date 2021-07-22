Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says conference will use 'decentralized process' for COVID-19

Indianapolis — With the college football season set to kick off in a little more than a month, the sport has hardly been short on story lines. The fact there will be full schedules and full stadiums this fall — at least, that’s the plan — is a big enough deal after the 2020 season was chopped up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then there's discussion of expanding the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12, and the onset of players being able to profit from their name, image and likeness.