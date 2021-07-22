Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says conference will use 'decentralized process' for COVID-19

By James Boyd Lee Enterprises
NWI.com
 11 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — During the first day of Big Ten football media days Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, commissioner Kevin Warren did not provide any specifics about how the conference will approach COVID-19 and its effects on scheduling if a team is unable to compete. Unlike SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who suggested Monday at SEC football media days that games for teams in his conference could be forfeited due to COVID-19, Warren's stance wasn't clear.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Kramer
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Kevin Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#College Football#American Football#Sec#The Big Ten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Everything Kevin Warren said at Big Ten Media Day

After having one of the most controversial offseasons in the country last summer, fans of Big Ten football are happy to not be in the spotlight of a potentially canceled college football season this fall. This summer, it’s all about football and putting the league on top of the sport.
College SportsThe Tribune-Democrat

Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the conference will take take a “decentralized” approach to COVID-19 protocols by allowing each school to put in place its own plan. “Our schools are finalizing their proposed policies and procedures for the fall,” Warren said at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. “We’ll get that information in early August, we’ll combine it, and then we’ll get together with our chancellors and presidents and other key constituents to make the determination as far as how we handle the fall."
Nebraska StateScarlet Nation

Nebraska, Big Ten still navigating season COVID-19 protocols

INDIANAPOLIS – After instituting strict league-wide policies for how to navigate a year of collegiate athletics through the COVID-10 pandemic, the Big Ten Conference is taking a more hands-off approach entering the fall seasons of 2021. During his press conference at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, commissioner Kevin Warren...
College SportsESPN

Big Ten decentralizing decisions on COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Big Ten is taking a "decentralized decision-making process" toward handling COVID-19 issues heading into the fall athletics season, and will soon determine how outbreaks will impact competition. Commissioner Kevin Warren on Thursday said league presidents and chancellors last month agreed that each institution would determine its policies...
Indianapolis, INDetroit News

As conference expansion talk heats up could the Big Ten make a move?

Indianapolis — With the college football season set to kick off in a little more than a month, the sport has hardly been short on story lines. The fact there will be full schedules and full stadiums this fall — at least, that’s the plan — is a big enough deal after the 2020 season was chopped up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then there's discussion of expanding the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12, and the onset of players being able to profit from their name, image and likeness.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts Seeks a Respectful Bond with Big Ten, Warren

INDIANAPOLIS – Under the cover of the southwest tunnel at Lucas Oil Stadium, as Scott Frost was leaving for the day, he and the commissioner of the Big Ten shared a moment. Kevin Warren stopped the Husker head coach for a hand shake and a brief word. It looked small but seemed maybe telling. A fleeting moment, sure, but perhaps a sign of clearer waters ahead for a program that has been looking for where it fits into the larger Big Ten landscape.
College SportsScarlet Nation

TKR TV: Big Ten Commish Kevin Warren's Media Day Presser

Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren spoke with reporters on Thursday morning as Big Ten Football Media Days returned after a year of absence at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Check out everything that Warren had to say below in the video and/or the transcript provided. SIGN UP AND GET...
NFLOmaha.com

McKewon: Questions for Kevin Warren dominate Big Ten media days storylines

INDIANAPOLIS — Hello again, Kevin Warren. And in a sense, hello for the first time. The Big Ten commissioner’s first year on the job included a difficult assignment: Navigating the coronavirus pandemic. After an uneven performance handling it — "uneven" may be too kind depending on who you ask — he’ll give his first halfway-normal address to reporters at Big Ten media days.
NFLthedailyhoosier.com

Big Ten’s Kevin Warren announces George and Viola Taliaferro Fellowship

ROSEMONT, Ill. – During his opening address at 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days, Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren announced the creation of the George and Viola Taliaferro Fellowship. The George and Viola Taliaferro Fellowship will provide individuals who have not historically had access to collegiate conference office leadership...

Comments / 0

Community Policy