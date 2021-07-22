Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says conference will use 'decentralized process' for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — During the first day of Big Ten football media days Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, commissioner Kevin Warren did not provide any specifics about how the conference will approach COVID-19 and its effects on scheduling if a team is unable to compete. Unlike SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who suggested Monday at SEC football media days that games for teams in his conference could be forfeited due to COVID-19, Warren's stance wasn't clear.www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0