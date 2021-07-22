Cancel
Porterville, CA

Man arrested following catalytic converter theft investigation

By Peter Lopez
KMPH.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Porterville Police Department has arrested a man believed to be tied to recent catalytic converter cases. According to Porterville Police, footage captured on July 19 caught a dark gray Silverado at a scene where a catalytic converter was stolen. The same Silverado was captured, this time in person, the following day by someone who saw two people under her car using a tool. She was able to take a picture of the truck and its license plate number right before the individuals took off.

