3 former Tampa Bay Buccaneers that deserve Super Bowl rings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is at it again on Twitter, tweeting out a hype video for Buccaneers training camp that has the internet buzzing. It’s so nice seeing Tom Brady letting loose and seeming to genuinely be having fun since joining the Buccaneers. Honestly, one of, if not the best thing about Brady signing with the Bucs, other than the wild success thus far, has been his still relatively new Twitter presence. He dominates the game on the field, and off of it when it comes to the Twitter game. Leading up to training camp, Brady decided to tweet out this gem: