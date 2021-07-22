Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Rhombus Energy Solutions to Showcase New Products for EV Charging at Five Tradeshows Over the Next Six Months

SFGate
 11 days ago

Events will include live product demonstrations and briefings for new and existing customers. Today, Rhombus Energy Solutions is announcing its tradeshow sponsorship schedule through January 2022. Rhombus will participate in five in-person transportation tradeshows over the next six months, and will introduce new products at several of these shows. The tradeshows that Rhombus will sponsor during this time include:

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
California Industry
Long Beach, CA
Cars
State
California State
State
Florida State
Long Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
State
Colorado State
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Systems#Advanced Energy#Energy Management System#Tradeshows#Cto#Ems#Rhombusenergy Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
CES
News Break
Industry
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Cars
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles says Tokyo bronze means more than all her golds

Simone Biles said Tuesday that her bronze medal win on the balance beam in Tokyo means more than her gold medals because it represents her focus on mental health and her perseverance. "It means more than all of the golds because I pushed through so much the last five years...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy