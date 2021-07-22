USC quarterback Kedon Slovis signs deal with Klutch Sports

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis throws a pass during the first half in the Pac-12 Conference championship game against Oregon on Dec. 18, 2020 at the Coliseum. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

As USC’s star quarterback, Kedon Slovis is in a position to capitalize on the new landscape of name, image, and likeness, so he’s seeking help on NIL from an agency well acquainted with marketing the biggest star athletes in Los Angeles.

Slovis has signed a deal with Klutch Sports to represent him on all NIL matters, a person familiar with the deal but not authorized to speak on the matter told The Los Angeles Times. Slovis appears to be the first college football star to sign with the agency, which is most known for representing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and other major NBA stars.

The deal only became possible three weeks earlier on July 1, when the floodgates finally opened on NIL. A handful of other top college quarterbacks have also since signed with agencies to handle using their names and personal brands to make money. Former Santa Ana Mater Dei and current Alabama starting quarterback Bryce Young signed with CAA and, according to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, is already nearing seven figures in revenue off NIL deals.

As his third and likely final season at USC approaches, Slovis could see a similar windfall. The Heisman Trophy contender has yet to announce any sponsorships or NIL deals, nor has he posted any advertisements on his social media channels. But a deal with Klutch Sports certainly suggests Slovis plans to at least explore his capacity to profit off his potential stardom.

The selection of companies allowed to use his name, image and likeness is largely up to Slovis. USC’s interim NIL policy, which was put into place to fill the void before the state’s law goes into effect in 2023, only “strongly discourages” athletes from signing deals related to “illegal substances, illegal conduct, or anything else, including but not limited to sports wagering and supplements, that might impact their NCAA eligibility or long-term best interests.”

The policy does, however, bar Slovis and any other USC athletes from wearing USC gear as part of their NIL activities, including uniforms or team apparel. They’re also not allowed to use or display USC logos, trademarks or other intellectual property owned by USC, including any photos or videos produced by the university.

Any deal Klutch Sports might sign on Slovis’ behalf would have to be disclosed to USC, according to the university’s interim policy.

All state laws and NCAA rules governing NIL allow for college athletes to be represented by agents. But the rules specifically bar that representation from being guaranteed a seat at the table in any future negotiations when an athlete decides to turn pro.