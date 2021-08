Tamar Braxton was vocal about her issues with reality television. Tamar Braxton went through a lot of emotional moments on “Braxton Family Values.” Over the years, fans watched Tamar’s ups and downs with her sisters. And she began to feel as if the show was ruining the relationships between the family members. So she called out the producers. Plus, she made her issues known with WE tv. After she filmed a solo special called, “Get Your Life,” she had enough. For Tamar, she didn’t like the way she was portrayed. She tried to take her life.