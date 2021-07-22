Cancel
Laurel County, KY

The Laurel Co. Correctional Center is one of the only self-sufficient facilities to date

By Alyssa Williams
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It takes millions of taxpayer dollars to operate county jails across the state... except for the Laurel County Correctional Center. The people of Laurel County were skeptical at first, but Laurel County Jailer, Jamie Mosley, was confident in his plan. With severe overcrowding in the older facility, Mosley proposed that a completely self-sufficient correctional center be built to take care of this issue and to also help the community.

