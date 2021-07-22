Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Celebrating the power of community serving community

First Presbyterian Church of Napa is open and encourages the community to worship with us and use our campus for meetings and social events. We've expanded our mission, our staffing, and services to include the community in our downtown campus and all it has to offer. We are encouraging the community to consider our church campus for their children with the Presbyterian Day School, for weddings and vow renewals in the historic sanctuary and smaller chapel, musical events in our media friendly and updated sanctuary, youth meetups and energetic gym use, such as basketball, and just about anything that is community relationship oriented.