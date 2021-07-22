Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Celebrating the power of community serving community

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton community came out to honor one of the oldest living Marines on record, celebrating his 106th birthday.
You may remember Major Bill White, who went viral after the world celebrated him by sending hundreds of thousands of Valentine’s Day cards to his assisted living facility in Stockton.
On Saturday, he had a parade fit for a king.
“I’m alive, I can’t complain,” he said.
The Honor Guard, a flag ceremony, friends and members of the community showed up to celebrate Major White.
The celebration was overwhelming for the guest of honor.
“I can’t explain it, it’s unexplainable,” White said.
In what would...
