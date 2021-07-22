Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Celebrating the power of community serving community

FOX2now.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a joy to see an organization serving the community. It’s even more beautiful to see several groups linking arms and joining forces to meet the needs around them.

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Altoona, PAWTAJ

Altoona resident born blind inspires community members

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona native is proving that you can do whatever you put your mind to, no matter what barrier you face. Taylor Carini is a man with many talents, playing music since elementary school. “He was showing me the trumpet one day and he asked...
Grand Marais, MNWTIP

Community to gather to celebrate life of author, women's advocate Joan Drury

Joan Drury is a legendary figure here on the North Shore. The community lost this author, business owner, advocate for the arts and housing, and so much more in November 2020. On Saturday, July 24, starting at 3 p.m., there will be a Celebration of Life for Joan. It will of course be held at her beloved bookstore at the end of Wisconsin Street in Grand Marais, Drury Lane Books.
Terre Haute, INmymixfm.com

Serving the community one person at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Residents in Terre Haute enjoyed a free breakfast as well as groceries thanks to one local organization. Secular Franciscans hosted this breakfast at the St. Benedict church building. The event happens every fourth Saturday of every month. Aside from food, there were also people available to pray for you and with you.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Gym owner works to inspire LGBTQ+ community

CLEVELAND — Starting a new workout routine can sometimes be overwhelming. These feelings can also be amplified for those who've undergone major, life-changing surgeries. Bell Ursa understands these feelings all too well, as she used to have a rocky relationship with fitness. "Everyone has their own kind of wellness journey...
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandnews.com

Community House celebrates 100 years by honoring namesake's lasting legacy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Members of the community celebrated a Sioux City pioneer Thursday afternoon, commemorating her legacy helping newcomers to Siouxland. Mary J. Treglia was just 28 years old when she took over the local community house, working as the director for 35 years before her death at age 62 in 1959. Treglia was a social worker who spent her life serving Sioux City's immigrant population.
PoliticsPosted by
Grand Haven Tribune

Community advocates honored at Chamber Celebration

The annual Chamber Celebration looked much different this year, but the theme of the evening was very familiar – celebrating those who give back to their community. “We are here to celebrate a year in the making – a year that shook us to the core,” said master of ceremonies Chris Streng from the stage at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.
PoliticsSaint Maries Gazette-Record

UpRiver community primed for annual celebration

Residents of the UpRiver Community are prepared for this weekend’s celebration. UpRiver Community United (UCU) has organized multiple events and activities for this year’s Fernwood Days. The event will return after a year of being absent due to pandemic restrictions. The UpRiver community hosted a winter festival in December 2020,...
SocietySteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: The healing power of community

You are only as strong as the community that supports you. On Tuesday, July 20, our family found ourselves in a nightmare. We watched a trained medical flight crew load our 29-day-old baby onto a plane destined for Children’s Hospital in Denver as a result of a freak accident. It...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

First Presbyterian is looking for new ways to serve the community

First Presbyterian Church of Napa is open and encourages the community to worship with us and use our campus for meetings and social events. We've expanded our mission, our staffing, and services to include the community in our downtown campus and all it has to offer. We are encouraging the community to consider our church campus for their children with the Presbyterian Day School, for weddings and vow renewals in the historic sanctuary and smaller chapel, musical events in our media friendly and updated sanctuary, youth meetups and energetic gym use, such as basketball, and just about anything that is community relationship oriented.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Community Celebrates Marine’s 106th Birthday

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton community came out to honor one of the oldest living Marines on record, celebrating his 106th birthday. You may remember Major Bill White, who went viral after the world celebrated him by sending hundreds of thousands of Valentine’s Day cards to his assisted living facility in Stockton. On Saturday, he had a parade fit for a king. “I’m alive, I can’t complain,” he said. The Honor Guard, a flag ceremony, friends and members of the community showed up to celebrate Major White. The celebration was overwhelming for the guest of honor. “I can’t explain it, it’s unexplainable,” White said. In what would...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Serve the Valley brings the community together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from all across the Wabash Valley gathered to help serve their neighbors. The United Way of the Wabash Valley and Terre Haute Ministries partnered together for the annual "Serve the Valley" volunteering event. More than 300 volunteers came out to help with 10 different...
Livonia, NYthelcn.com

Livonia Library’s new community garden aims to inspire health habits

LIVONIA - The coronavirus pandemic kicked off a surge in gardening last spring with millions of Americans starting at-home vegetable gardens for the first time. Looking to tap into that increased interest in horticultural activities, the Livonia Public Library recently partnered with local residents and businesses to create a garden of their own.
Los Angeles, CAABC13 Houston

Mobar & Co. is serving coffee and the community

Los Angeles -- Mobar & Co. Community Artisanal Market opened its doors to the Los Angeles neighborhood of El Sereno in October of 2020 with a focus not only on quality coffee, but also the community. They are as proud of their delicious single origin coffee, as they are their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy