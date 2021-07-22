Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND PERKINS COUNTIES At 528 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Thunder Hawk to 6 miles northeast of Fairpoint, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 515 PM MDT, a 58 MPH wind gusts was reported by the mesonet 1 mile east northeast of Mud Butte. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Opal around 545 PM MDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH