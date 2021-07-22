Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 5 Would Have Featured Riverdale Characters as Witches

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year has brought some monumental updates in the world of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, beginning with the Netflix series being cancelled last summer and debuting its final episodes last December. Luckily, it seems like the spooky world of Sabrina Spellman is far from over, with Archie Comics recently announcing both the return of the original Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic and a new series directly tied to the television show. Fans have been hoping that the comics could provide an indication of where the Sabrina TV series would have gone next — and according to series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it would have involved a major crossover with its sister series, The CW's Riverdale.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverdale#Art#Witches#Archie Comics#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to Continue in Two New Comic Series

Horror and Archie Comics fans were surprised to learn of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's cancellation last year, with the fan-favorite Netflix series airing its final episodes in December. Still, there has been a sense among fans that the spooky story is far from over — and it looks like that's definitely the case. On Wednesday, Archie Comics announced The Occult World of Sabrina, a comic continuation of the events of the television series. This comes alongside the long-awaited announcement that the main Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book will be returning, over four years after the last issue of the book debuted in August off 2017.
TV SeriesComicBook

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Showrunner "Hopeful" For Another Live-Action Sabrina Adaptation

Fans of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were disappointed last summer when it was announced that the Netflix series had been canceled and then that disappointment turned into a bit of frustration after the final episodes were released last December, leaving the series on a major cliffhanger. Fortunately, Sabrina Spellman's story will continue both in the return of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic and the new series, The Occult World of Sabrina, which will pick up directly where the Netflix series left off. But there may still be more to the story with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hopeful for another live-action adaptation of Sabrina in the future.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina being revived with a twist

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being revived — with a twist. The Netflix series was cancelled after four seasons in December but the character will return in comic book form later this year, in a collaboration between CAOS showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Archie Comics. Titled 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina...
TV SeriesComicBook

Riverdale Showrunner Teases Toni Topaz's Return and Another Katy Keene Crossover

This month will finally see the return of Riverdale's fifth season, and after several months away from our television screens, it certainly seems like the series has a lot to still cover. Among them is the status of Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), whose role in the show has ebbed and flowed around Morgan's real-life pregnancy. With Toni set to factor into Season 5's remaining episodes, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased what her role will be — and that she'll even play a significant part in two upcoming musical-themed episodes. Along the way, Aguirre-Sacasa teased that Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde), who last appeared on the now-cancelled spinoff Katy Keene, will be performing a musical number with Toni and Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook).
TV SeriesComicBook

Lucifer: Surprising Character Confirmed to Return in Season 6

Lucifer will return for its sixth and final season in September and as the series heads into its final farewell, fans will get to see some familiar faces from seasons past return -- including one from the very beginning of the series. A new report from TV Line indicates that an early episode of Lucifer Season 6 will feature music producer Jimmy Barnes in what it notes is a "pivotal role" while Lucifer tries to sort out what being God really means.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Lost Boys Star Teases Possible Frog Brothers TV Show

The Lost Boys has earned its place among the pantheon of horror films, and fans still have a reverence for the cult classic. The idea of the property being rebooted or revisited has come up a lot in recent years, especially as The CW has attempted to adapt the series for television. While that project is still in development, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering what a TV version could look like — and original stars Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander have apparently taken that a step further, attempting to pitch a Frog Brothers spinoff series. The show, which would follow their characters from the original film, has reportedly caught the attention of networks.
TV & VideosDaily Californian

Quiz: Which ‘Twilight’ character are you?

“The Twilight Saga” is back on Netflix, which means it’s time to re-enter a world of vampires, werewolves and love triangles. In fact, you might find that this magical world is much more fascinating than our mundane lives. Have you ever wondered what it’d be like if you did find yourself in this supernatural franchise? Take this quiz to find out which character you would be in “Twilight!”
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

The best fantasy shows on Netflix (August 2021)

Netflix has perfected its own brand of fantasy series and created some TV shows that are better than those seen on network or cable television. On top of that, the streaming giant has picked up licenses for television shows from other networks, allowing fans to catch up on them or binge from start to finish.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

10 Marvel Characters The Twilight Cast Would Be Perfect To Play

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. To any fans of Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling YA fantasy novel series, I think I can guess what you all are pondering about as you are streaming the Twilight movies on Netflix: what Marvel characters should these be actors be playing? OK, even if that seemingly random question did not pass your mind before, I would be willing to bet that the thought of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the Marvel movies is living rent free in your imagination now that I have introduced the idea, huh? Well, why don’t we have a little fun with this and see which superheroes (or supervillains) from Marvel Comics would be a good fit for the following 10 members of the Twilight cast, starting with our central heroine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy