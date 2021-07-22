Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 5 Would Have Featured Riverdale Characters as Witches
The past year has brought some monumental updates in the world of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, beginning with the Netflix series being cancelled last summer and debuting its final episodes last December. Luckily, it seems like the spooky world of Sabrina Spellman is far from over, with Archie Comics recently announcing both the return of the original Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic and a new series directly tied to the television show. Fans have been hoping that the comics could provide an indication of where the Sabrina TV series would have gone next — and according to series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it would have involved a major crossover with its sister series, The CW's Riverdale.comicbook.com
