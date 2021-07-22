Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Diego FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO COUNTY At 427 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, northeastern Boulevard, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake And Imperial County Line and Jacumba. Storms have weakened and moved out of the warned area, however, residual runoff may pose a threat, including along I-8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

