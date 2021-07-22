Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meade County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Perkins by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 17:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND PERKINS COUNTIES At 528 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Thunder Hawk to 6 miles northeast of Fairpoint, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 515 PM MDT, a 58 MPH wind gusts was reported by the mesonet 1 mile east northeast of Mud Butte. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Opal around 545 PM MDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mud Butte, SD
County
Meade County, SD
City
Thunder Hawk, SD
County
Perkins County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Butte#Northeastern Meade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles says Tokyo bronze means more than all her golds

Simone Biles said Tuesday that her bronze medal win on the balance beam in Tokyo means more than her gold medals because it represents her focus on mental health and her perseverance. "It means more than all of the golds because I pushed through so much the last five years...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy