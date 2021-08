In order to better connect the outer Hamburg districts to local public transport, the SPD and the Greens are campaigning for a stronger integration of so-called on-demand traffic in the Hamburg Transport Association (HVV). For this purpose, the usage data of the Ioki and Moia ordering services are to be evaluated and the test operations to be extended beyond 2021, according to a joint application by the government groups for the citizenship meeting on August 18, which the German Press Agency has received. Alternatively, the establishment of additional bus lines must be examined.