Price tag to audit town election: $123,000 and up

When it comes to running for office, women currently in elected positions in New Hampshire cities have one overarching piece of advice for potential candidates: “Do it.”. “Holding elected office is so important because you have a seat at the table. The information that women bring to the conversation is so valuable today, and so needed, even with all that we’re juggling,” says Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “Who better to communicate the issues that we’re facing than a woman?” The New Hampshire Women’s Foundation’s recently released a “Gender Matters” report that shows that women comprise just 41% of the total number of elected city officials on school boards, city councils/boards of alderpersons and mayor’s offices across the state’s 13 cities. The data was released as city filing periods begin to open across the state.