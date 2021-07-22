Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

10 49ers Who Could Make a Return ahead of Training Camp

thedallasnews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 season was an unprecedented one for the San Francisco 49ers in a number of ways. One of the outstanding setbacks for San Francisco was the number of injuries the team endured over the course of the season. The 49ers had a whopping league high of 32 players, who...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Staley
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
George Kittle
Person
Trent Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#John Taylor#Jets#American Football#The Injured Reserve#Wr Jalen Hurd#Acl#The Dallas Cowboys#The Green Bay Packers#Miami Dolphins#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL49erswebzone.com

Nick Bosa, Dee Ford participate in 49ers training camp drills

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Kyle Shanahan is hopeful for the return of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford after seeing them in drills. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jeff Wilson, Tarvarius Moore to start camp...
NFLNiners Nation

How would you grade 49ers’ offseason going into training camp?

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the busiest teams of the NFL offseason. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan did their homework and re-signed several of their own free agents, mostly to short-term deals. Another big domino fell on Wednesday when word broke that the 49ers...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Five 49ers Training Camp Battles to Watch

49ers training camp is fewer than 48 hours away. The team will kick things off Wednesday at 10:17 a.m. on the dot and continue until their one day break on Sunday. From the moment training camp gets rolling, there will immediately be plenty of competition battles to keep a close eye on. But there are some that are more crucial and more exciting than others.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Returns for start of camp

Mostert (knee) fielded some punts at Wednesday's practice, Keiana Martin of 49ers.com reports. The main takeaway is that Mostert returned healthy for the start of training camp after dealing with a minor knee injury during OTAs. He's never returned a punt in a regular-season game and isn't likely to take on such a role at this point in his career, though he was largely valued for his work on special teams prior to a late-2019 breakout. Mostert then made eight starts for the Niners in 2020, but he left two of those games early and missed eight others, held back by knee and ankle sprains. He did put up 65.1 rushing yards per game and 5.0 YPC, and he displayed his trademark speed on an 80-yard TD run and a 76-yard receiving score in September. While the explosiveness may keep Mostert atop San Francisco's depth chart, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic suggests rookie third-round pick Trey Sermon "already seems to be pretty much 1B to [Mostert]'s 1A at the tailback spot."
NFLOroville Mercury-Register

49ers training camp: Top sights and sounds from first practice

SANTA CLARA — Fans saw the 49ers on their home turf for the first time since January 2020, even though Covid precautions kept the soldout bleachers to a capacity of 600 to watch Wednesday’s first practice of training camp. ”It was awesome, even driving in and dabbing familiar guys out...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers Announce a Series of Roster Moves ahead of the Start of Camp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers have signed two defensive linemen to one-year deals and made a series of other moves. Read more for details. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers place CB Emmanuel Moseley...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers training camp: Trey Lance tosses Patrick Mahomes-like bomb

Trey Lance was the star of the show during 49ers training camp on Tuesday, which included a first-team rep and then a massive downfield touchdown toss. So much for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan keeping rookie quarterback Trey Lance with the second-string unit during training camp. On Monday,...
NFLthedallasnews.net

WON Monthly Magazine August 2021

Player Feature: Jaylon Moore Coach's Corner: Mike McDaniel WON of Us: Tiffany Community Connection Tenured Women of the 49ers Front Office This Month in 49ers History Player Feature: Jaylon Moore Golden Nuggets With the No. 155 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers Select Jaylon Moore, Tackle, Western Michigan. Gained 25 pounds his senior season at Consortium College Prep (Detroit, MI) to transition from tight end to the offensive line. Under then-head coach P.J. Fleck, he made the transition to offensive line his senior year, leaving his impression on Fleck as a "hidden gem." Michigan football is in his family, as cousin Timothy Ford was a member of the Siena Heights University football program. Majored in finance at Western Michigan. Appeared in 36 games (26 starts) in five years (2016-20) at Western Michigan.
NFLPress Democrat

Takeaways from the first week of 49ers training camp

The 49ers reported to Santa Clara last week for training camp and held four practices before taking Sunday off. With practices set to resume on Monday, here are some of the key takeaways from the first week of camp. 1. QB Competition: When Kyle Shanahan was asked about how reps...
NFL49erswebzone.com

The Good and Not So Good from Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Here's what stood out during Day 5 of the 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the players still haven't put on pads yet. The first day in pads will be Tuesday. THE GOOD 1. The red zone offense. The 49ers practiced in the red zone for the first time this offseason, which means they installed some of ...Continue reading.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jaguars place C.J. Beathard, Jarrod Wilson on COVID-19 reserve list

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Quarterback C.J. Beathard and safety Jarrod Wilson were not at the Jaguars' practice Monday, and the team now has announced both players are on the COVID-19 reserve list. Beathard was a high-risk close contact, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN. High-risk close contacts must isolate five days, per the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Fully vaccinated players [more]
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said it won’t be too difficult to decide when QB Trey Lance is ready to take over as a starter over QB Jimmy Garoppolo. “It’s not been as hard as you think,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “In this business, if you’re trying to plan out the next six months and say, ‘Where’s it going?’ that’s a mistake. You can’t do it. What I told Jimmy right when we made the trade is, ‘I don’t know any rookie who can come and beat you out if you’re playing at his best self. I didn’t necessarily think he was there last year at training camp. Then he had the injuries and stuff. But right now I see him playing well out here. If he can continue to go that way, that’s great for Trey. That’s great for our team. Then Trey can wait till he’s at his best self, which doesn’t happen overnight.”
NFLNiners Nation

Trent Sherfield is making a name for himself at 49ers training camp

I know you are dying to hear more about the 49ers quarterback situation and what happened today, but there are 88 other players on the field. So, because I care about your feelings, let’s knock out what’s important right away. One snap for Trey Lance with the 1’s. Lance had...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPeople

Watch Patrick Mahomes' Baby Daughter Sterling, 5 Months, Surprise Him with 'Good News'

Sterling Skye delivered her dad some good news in the cutest way!. On Friday, the 5-month-old daughter of NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews, both 25, helped to surprise her dad with the exciting news that he would again be joining the "99 Club" as part of the soon-to-be-released Madden NFL '22 video game. (A 99 OVR is the highest rating a player can earn in Madden.)
NFLprovidencejournal.com

Here are five Patriots players who could be traded in training camp

Football is almost here. For the Patriots, training camp starts next week with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. With practices set to begin, don’t be surprised if the rumor mill starts to heat up. Historically, the Patriots start to make trades in August — during camp...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Seahawks Sign Veteran QB For Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly bringing in a veteran quarterback to help out at training camp. Better yet, he’s plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks have signed veteran quarterback Sean Mannion, as was first reported by Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. The Oregon State alum is Seattle’s fifth quarterback on the roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy