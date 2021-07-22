10 49ers Who Could Make a Return ahead of Training Camp

Player Feature: Jaylon Moore Coach's Corner: Mike McDaniel WON of Us: Tiffany Community Connection Tenured Women of the 49ers Front Office This Month in 49ers History Player Feature: Jaylon Moore Golden Nuggets With the No. 155 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers Select Jaylon Moore, Tackle, Western Michigan. Gained 25 pounds his senior season at Consortium College Prep (Detroit, MI) to transition from tight end to the offensive line. Under then-head coach P.J. Fleck, he made the transition to offensive line his senior year, leaving his impression on Fleck as a "hidden gem." Michigan football is in his family, as cousin Timothy Ford was a member of the Siena Heights University football program. Majored in finance at Western Michigan. Appeared in 36 games (26 starts) in five years (2016-20) at Western Michigan.
