ALAMOSA– A third set of narcotics arrests at the same residence in the past seven months were made Friday by the Alamosa Police Department. Deanna Lucero, 27, and Gabriel Lucero, 49, were both taken into custody after a search warrant was served at 10 La Veta Avenue in regard to illegal drug activity. Several subjects were contacted within the residence where APD detectives located suspected heroin and methamphetamine along with items used to distribute and consume narcotics.