After a four month investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Sanford, Maine police, two people were arrested Saturday for multiple drug trafficking crimes. Agents seized 3.8 lbs. of fentanyl (1770 grams) along with 188 grams of crack and cocaine, plus 40 grams of meth. A 9 mm handgun was also taken along with suspected drug proceeds in the amount of $19,822. According to authorities, the street value of the drugs seized are estimated to be worth $290,000. Officials said the fentanyl seized in this investigation is over 3000 individual doses.