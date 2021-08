VMware Cloud Partner Navigator is the central platform for VMware cloud partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to manage their business. A key feature of Navigator gives MSPs one place to manage their VMware Cloud infrastructure endpoints. When Navigator launched last year, it included features to manage both provider and customer resources in VMware Cloud on AWS and VMware Cloud Director service. Since then, we have added VMware Cloud on Dell EMC and now a VMware Cloud provider can integrate their on-premises VMware Cloud Director into Navigator for seamless visibility of all Cloud Director endpoints, vCenter resources and customer organizations.