Few of us enter the world through a Garden of Eden. Born into an inhospitable corner of the world we soon become aware of our fragility and our insignificance. Nature is a dynamo generating new forms of life for each niche of our evolving planet, caring nothing about which survive and prosper. Our societies provide methods we use to distance ourselves from our human condition. Among these evasions are myths of a hero/protector such as the shepherd of the 23rd Psalm. Arming ourselves can give us an illusion of power. Joining political organizations suggests that we can control events. When we try to manipulate others into adopting our preferred avoidance mechanisms, genocide, murder and mayhem result.