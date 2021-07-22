Cancel
Audax Private Equity acquires Flashpoint to support its growth initiatives

Cover picture for the articleAudax Private Equity announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Flashpoint to support its continued growth initiatives. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based in New York City, Flashpoint is a provider of actionable threat intelligence and intelligence automation for commercial and government customers. The Company’s core software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) offering, “Flashpoint Vision,” provides customers with access to timely, relevant, and actionable data that teams need to identify threats and mitigate the impact of cyberattacks, fraud, and physical damage. Flashpoint continues to expand its flagship offering, and recently added compromised credentials monitoring, card fraud monitoring, and domain protection to the platform.

