Crowley, LA

Crowley man arrested on child porn, indecent behavior charges

By KATC News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zifER_0b5BbwhS00

Police have arrested a Crowley man on juvenile pornography charges.

According to police chief Jimmy Broussard, officers responded to a call on July 13 from a mother in Baton Rouge who said her 13-year-old daughter had been communicating with the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Austin Duhon, through a social media app on her phone.

Duhon allegedly threatened to release child pornography involving the juvenile unless she willingly surrendered control of her social media app to him, Broussard said. Police add Duhon allegedly followed through with a portion of this, by sending pornography involving the juvenile victim electronically to at least one other person.

Detectives conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested Duhon on Wednesday, July 21. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail and is facing one charge each of possession of pornography with juveniles; distribution of pornography with juveniles; and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

