GMA Dave Trips: The Bunkie Railroad Station

In Avoyelles Parish, the small town of Bunkie was thriving during the railroad heydays.

Freight trains moved through and passenger service was available from Bunkie up until the 1960s. Today, the town has fought to bring back the train station, restoring it to the way it was.

It's now home to the Bunkie Chamber of Commerce and also houses railroad history gathered together by some in the town.

The original owner of the land was given the naming rights to the station, that then became the town.

And if you're curious how Bunkie got its name?

Former mayor Gerard Moreau explained, "Bunkie got its name from a little girl who had a toy monkey. She had troubles pronouncing the word monkey, and she called it her bunkie. Therefore her family decided to name the settlement area Bunkie!"

We'll take a Dave Trip back to Bunkie Friday on GMA!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel