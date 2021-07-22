Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0eR9_0b5Bbn0900 Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the area of N. Water and E. Clearfield streets in the city's Kensington section.

Police confirm to Action News that an officer shot one person. There is no immediate word on the person's condition or what may have led up to the gunfire.

It's also unclear if any officers were injured.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

