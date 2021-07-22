Cancel
Crocs reports revenues up in Q2

By BizWest Staff
 12 days ago

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), the casual footwear maker based in Broomfield, has reported that its revenues grew 93% in its second quarter that ended June 30. The shoe company also announced in its second-quarter report that it is committing to become a net zero emissions company by 2030 by targeting a transition to sustainable ingredients, minimizing packaging and exploring product afterlife solutions.

