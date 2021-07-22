Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Barry Callebaut's better-for-you portfolio to use 100% sustainably sourced cocoa and vanilla

By Lauren Manning
fooddive.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChocolatier Barry Callebaut is transitioning its North American portfolio of better-for-you offerings to sustainably sourced cocoa and vanilla. This includes sugar reduction solutions and its high-protein, dairy-free and organic offerings. Barry Callebaut's cocoa will be Cocoa Horizons verified through the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, which was established by the chocolate ingredients...

www.fooddive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa Bean#Organic Chocolate#Vanilla Bean#North American#Cocoa Horizons#Cocoa Barometer#Nonprofit Green America#Fortune Business Insights#Forever Chocolate#Nestl#Cargill#Dannon#Madagascan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureConfectionary News

New Cocoa Fruit Lab in Cote d’Ivoire set up for women farmers to branch out

A new initiative in Cote d’Ivoire is empowering women to become the producers and marketers of their own cocoa products, shifting value-addition processes to origin countries. The Cocoa Fruit Lab says it is bringing together actors from across the cocoa sector to create the first entirely women-owned micro-factory in the...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Cocoa suppliers focus on sustainability

Many companies in the cocoa business are working to improve their sustainability efforts in a variety of ways. Improving the lives of farmers and their communities, working to avoid child labor and aiming to prevent deforestation are just a few of the efforts. “We really try to put some meat...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Corbion advances sustainable agriculture in its own sourcing

AMSTERDAM — Corbion is teaming up with Truterra LLC, the sustainability business of Land O’Lakes to support Corbion’s soybean farmers in adopting sustainable agriculture practices. With the help of Truterra’s local partner, Central Valley Ag (CVA), farmers in Corbion’s US soybean supply shed will be able to collect crop production...
MarketsSentinel

Cocoa Beans Market Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2031 | Cargill Incorporated, Barry Callebaut, Cemoi, Artisan Confections Company, PASCHA Company, InterNatural Foods LLC

InsightSLICE has recently added the latest research report on the Global Cocoa Beans Market covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Cocoa Beans comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, technology advancements, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles, deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment and strategies.
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Americans Develop A Taste For Dairy And Meat Alternatives

Having long been limited to a handful of mostly soy-based products, plant-based alternatives to dairy and meat have made giant leaps forward over the past few years. Thanks to advances in food science, people can now enjoy a creamy oat milk cappuccino, have a tasty burger based on pea protein or even try chicken-free chicken nuggets that mimic the real thing surprisingly well.
Economyfinextra.com

Providing better solutions for increasingly picky sustainable investors

Sustainable investment is having a moment. There are now thousands of funds and indices especially promising to deliver returns along with also meeting a commitment to environmental, sustainability and government metrics. Whereas these options were once a rather niche section of the market, they have grown so rapidly in the past half decade that one recent estimate suggested that the majority of new fund products targeted at consumers would in some way be sustainability-oriented in one way or one another.
Food & DrinksDaily Times

Better-for-You Summer Snacking

For many families, the summer months offer a break in routine, and that extra time around the house or gathering with loved ones can lead to increased snacking opportunities. However, that warmer weather can also be accompanied by a desire for sweet treats. To satisfy that sweet tooth without sacrificing...
RetailFood Navigator

Celestial Seasonings sustains double-digit growth in packaged tea: ‘It’s flavor-forward, it’s global, it's better for you’

US retail sales of packaged tea have been sluggish in recent years, with Nielsen data* showing a flat market until 2020, when covid prompted a 16.8% surge, before everything slowed back down again. Celestial Seasonings, however, has maintained double-digit growth in recent months, driven by a raft of on-trend launches, says general manager Tim Collins.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Food Inclusions Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Cargill, ADM, Barry Callebaut, Kerry, Tate & Lyle

The Latest Released Food Inclusions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Food Inclusions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Food Inclusions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cargill, ADM, Barry Callebaut, Kerry, Tate & Lyle, Agrana, Sensient Technologies, Puratos Group, Sensoryeffects, Taura Natural Ingredients, Georgia Nut Company, Inclusion Technologies, Nimbus Foods, IBK Tropic, Trufoodmfg, Foodflo International, Confection By Design.
Home & Gardenthejerseytomatopress.com

Sustainable Eating for a Better Earth

(Family Features) Although good nutrition is essential for human life, food production has a significant impact on the environment. Taking a more sustainable approach to sustaining your body can help protect the Earth and its climate. Food production accounts for more than one-fourth of all greenhouse gas emissions, according to...
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

Wild Alaska Pollock declared one of the most sustainable protein sources

Pollock has been declared one of most climate-friendly sources of protein by the Association of Genuine Pollock Producers (GAPP), after analysis of energy, land, and water resource usage. The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) has claimed that Wild Alaska Pollock is one of the most climate-friendly proteins in...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Better-for-You Cocktail Bombs

My Drink Bomb makes classic cocktails available in the form of dissolving drink bombs and its newest creation, Fit Bomb, specifically speaks to health-conscious consumers. The premium product is made with natural herbs that suit a wide variety of diets and help to maintain healthy body fibers and eliminates excess fats. Created with vegans and vegetarians in mind, the drink bomb is made with organic herbs and natural ingredients, plus it is said to "not only improve physical fitness but will also enhance mental processes."
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

Better-for-You Cookie Thins

Mint Chocolate, Chocolate Brownie and Honey Cinnamon are three of the new gluten-free seed and nut flour Sweet Thins from Simple Mills and they're mindfully made treats that are simple and indulgent. The snacks are made with a blend of watermelon seed, cashew, sunflower seed and flax seed, plus coconut sugar for a hint of sweetness. The snacks are light and crispy, mostly thanks to the inclusion of watermelon seeds.
Recipesthecozycook.com

Ground Beef and Broccoli

This Ground Beef and Broccoli is an easy 30 minute meal with a simple, flavorful sauce that your family will love eating with vegetables!. I can’t pass up a good stir fry recipe, especially one that is truly a 30 minute meal. You can make this recipe with ground beef,...
thelandonline.com

Dietitian column: Cacao vs cocoa — what's the difference?

Q. What is the difference between cacao and cocoa in terms of taste and health benefits?. A. Besides a couple vowels, there are a few differences between cacao and cocoa. Cacao and cocoa are from the same plant, but processed differently. Cacao. Cacao is the purest form of chocolate you...
Food & Drinksvermontbiz.com

Wildgood non-dairy ice cream launches nationally

Dairy is Out. Extra Virgin Olive Oil is In. Wildgood Non-Dairy Ice Cream Launches Nationally. The New, First-of-Its-Kind 100% Plant-based Ice Cream Begins Direct to Consumer Online Sales on the Heels of a Successful Grocery Store Roll-out Made for ice cream lovers, Wildgood is creamy and decadent yet surprisingly lower...
Businessfooddive.com

PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3B

PepsiCo is selling its juice brands in North America and Europe — including Tropicana and Naked — to private-equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion in pre-tax proceeds. In the deal, PepsiCo will retain a 39% noncontrolling stake in the brands, as well as exclusive distribution rights for chilled direct store delivery to small format and foodservice channels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy