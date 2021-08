BOSTON (CBS) — Here comes a first for the New England Revolution. Wednesday night’s match against Inter Miami CF will be the very first time that the two clubs meet. The Revs got back in the win column Saturday night with a 1-0 win in Atlanta, and would like to keep their winning ways rolling in Florida. Inter Miami CF is riding a five-game losing streak and, at 2-7-2 on the year, the club sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They are 0-4-1 at home this season.