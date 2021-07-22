Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Pillen Family Farms sued in federal court by former employee

By Jon Kipper
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLBy2_0b5Ba6Qu00

One of the top contenders for governor, Republican Jim Pillen, has a company facing legal trouble. Pillen has owned Pillen Family Farms since the 1980s when he founded the company.

A lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday puts into question the company’s hiring practices and how it classifies employees.

The lawsuit centers around Luis Lucar, a former employee who was born in Peru. He worked at the company for over seven years.

Court documents say Lucar, through his attorney, was told to hire workers without proper documentation and changed employees' names for tax reasons.

Pillen Family Farms illegally classified employees as contract labor to avoid taxes, according to documents.

The documents say Lucar refused to do this, faced retaliation and a hostile work environment as a result.

Lucar was fired by the company in 2019.

Matthew Trail with the Pillen campaign calls the allegations baseless and false.

“Mr. Lucar, a disgruntled former employee terminated for poor performance, is an anti-conservative, pro-illegal immigration activist lying about the Pillen family,” said Trail.

Trail also points to the attorney’s office filing the suit, Powers Law, headed by Vince Powers, a former Democratic Party state and national officeholder.

“A clear effort by Democrats to smear the strongest, most conservative candidate for Governor of Nebraska,” said Trail.

The lawsuit is seeking punitive damages from Pillen Family Farms.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillen Family Farms#Republican#Trail#Democratic Party#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
LawPosted by
Reuters

Plaintiffs' firm eyes class action over bar exam tech problems

After technical problems marred last week’s remote bar exam for some aspiring lawyers, at least one plaintiffs’ firm is investigating potential litigation against Examsoft, the software company that jurisdictions hired to deliver the test. Pennsylvania-based firm Sauder Schelkopf said it has launched a class action investigation on behalf of July...
Pennsylvania StateColumbian

How a Pennsylvania laborer won $600,000 for racial discrimination

Amid the thunderous pounding of punch presses and other factory equipment, employees of white, Pakistani, Hispanic and Vietnamese descent stamped out and assembled HVAC equipment at the Lloyd Industries plant in Montgomeryville, Pa. Among them in late October 2015 were three Black workers. Two would soon be laid off and...
LawPosted by
Reuters

Walmart was hit with a $125 mln verdict, but the law is on its side

A federal jury in Wisconsin needed only three hours earlier this month before deciding to tag America’s largest employer with $125 million in punitive damages for firing a longtime employee with Down Syndrome. Marlo Spaeth held a job at Walmart for about 16 years without issue, but she began struggling...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Walmart Must Face Gay Worker’s Discrimination Lawsuit (1)

Supervisor allegedly called gay marriage ‘an abomination’. failed to shake off a former employee’s allegations that his supervisor disparaged him for being gay and ultimately fired him for complaining of discrimination, after the Middle District of Florida found the complaint provides sufficient notice of claims. Jose Pagan’s complaint identifies the...
Lawwshu.org

Court Documents Reveal Remington Offered Millions To Settle Sandy Hook Suits

Court documents filed this week show Remington Arms Co. offered $33 million to settle lawsuits by families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. Nine Sandy Hook families sued the gunmaker in 2014. They claimed the company violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act by marketing weapons designed for military use to civilians.
Richardson, TXvanalstyneleader.com

Former Richardson mayor convicted in federal court again

The former mayor of Richardson and a land developer whom she married post-indictment but in advance of trial, have been convicted of federal bribery and tax fraud violations again in the Eastern District of Texas. Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 56, and Mark Jordan, 54, both of Plano,...
Congress & Courtsfreightwaves.com

Appellate court affirms harassment and retaliation ruling against trucking company

The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit (which oversees Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan) recently addressed a trucking company’s liability when an employee sued alleging sexual harassment by the driver trainer, after being terminated. The Sixth Circuit upheld the lower court’s decision against the trucking company finding the trucking company liable for the $150,000 jury verdict.
Congress & Courtscapitalpress.com

Feds protest law firm's $3.8 million bill in Easterday bankruptcy

The Justice Department has objected to a $3.8 million legal bill submitted by a Los Angeles law firm overseeing the liquidation of the bankrupt Easterday ranches and farms in the Columbia Basin. The bill, with others to follow, covers work that lawyers with Pachulski, Stang, Ziehl and Jones did between...
EconomyWBTV

Gov. McMaster sued over termination of federal unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Four South Carolina residents are suing Gov. Henry McMaster and the head of the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce over the termination of federal unemployment benefits. The suit does not name the four plaintiffs, saying only that they live in the state and are eligible...
LawRichmond.com

Labor Law: Walmart lost a lawsuit brought by worker with Down syndrome

A Walmart employee with Down syndrome who was fired for excessive absenteeism was awarded $150,000 in compensatory damages and a whopping $125 million in punitive damages following a four-day jury trial in Green Bay, Wis. The former employee alleged the chain discriminated against her and failed to accommodate her when...
Congress & Courtsinsideradio.com

Harsh Sanctions For Lawyer Who Filed Hundreds Of Suits Against Radio Companies.

A lawyer who filed thousands of photo copyright infringement lawsuits – including hundreds targeting radio companies – lost his appeal over a punishment order imposed on him for repeated misconduct. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld harsh sanctions against New York attorney Richard Liebowitz, ruling that his misconduct justified the scope of the lower court’s sanctions.
LawPosted by
UPI News

Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting

July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Minnesota company, alleging discrimination by firing an employee who refused to be fingerprinted on the basis of his Christian faith. AscensionPoint Recovery Services, which manages debt recovery for creditors, did not look for a way to accommodate...
Baton Rouge, LAlouisianarecord.com

Former employee sues Department of Corrections over rape by inmate

BATON ROUGE — A former Elayn Hunt Correctional Officer is suing the Louisiana Department of Corrections, her former place of employment, as well as the system warden and chief of security after she claimed they cultivated a work atmosphere that allowed her to be sexually assaulted. Deshunta Miller filed a...
PoliticsCanyon News

Two Doctors Agree To $37.5 Million Settlement

SHERMAN OAKS—On Monday, July 19, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that one of the largest hospital systems in the nation and two of its doctors will pay $37.5 million to resolve violations of the California False Claims Act and the False Claims Act. The United States and California entered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy