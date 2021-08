34 people enjoyed a delicious lunch and bingo games at Ellison Park last Friday. It was sure a hot and humid day, but there was a beautiful breeze coming off the river and everyone seemed to have a good time. We hope you can join us for our next picnic. You can contact the senior center to reserve your place, 763-295-2000 for this August 13th event. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is just $6 per person, and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment.