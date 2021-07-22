Cancel
2 men arrested, nearly $500k seized after commercial bus is stopped crossing the border

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 11 days ago
Two men were arrested Tuesday while trying to leave the country in a commercial bus carrying $465,755 in unreported money. The money being transported was also seized.

The seizure occurred around noon while U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting an operation at the Presidio port of entry.

The commercial bus was selected for inspection. During that inspection a currency and firearms detecting canine was alerted.

An x-ray scan of the bus showed anomalies in the appearance of a wall behind the restroom. After further examination, CBP officers located 14 bundles of money concealed behind the wall.

HSI arrested both bus drivers, who were citizens of Mexico. Six passengers were processed and released.

“The majority of CBP’s work involves the processing of people and items entering the U.S. from abroad, however CBP also routinely conducts operations to stop the flow of unreported currency, weapons, ammunition and other items from leaving the U.S.,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said. “I commend the CBP officers and HSI agents who, working together, made this significant intercept.”

According to CBP, federal law requires that travelers report currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 to a CBP officer at the airport, seaport or land border crossing when entering or leaving the United States.

