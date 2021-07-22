Chicago White Sox: Yermin Mercedes active for Thursday’s AAA game

Retirement was a one-day experiment for Chicago White Sox designated hitter Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes.

The White Sox said Thursday afternoon that Mercedes was active and in uniform with the Triple-A team playing at Durham.

That came less than 24 hours after Mercedes said he was stepping away from baseball in an Instagram post.

Mercedes, 28, is currently with Triple-A Charlotte after being demoted on July 2.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday he would reach out to Mercedes and was certain the move was more out of frustration than anything.

The post on Wednesday, which was written in Spanish, was accompanied by an image of the words “it’s over” in white on a black background.

“I want to apologize to all those who I inadvertently offended as a consequence of my immaturity like members of the radio, television, and press,” Mercedes wrote. “To all the team’s members where I was involved with, I’m sorry for failing as a human being and for not accepting some of their decisions. I’m stepping aside from baseball indefinitely.”

–Field Level Media

