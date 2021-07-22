San Luis Obispo man arrested, faces assault charges

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Police arrested a San Luis Obispo man Wednesday after her allegedly attacked two people and tried to stab one of them.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. near in the Mission Plaza near Monterey and Chorro streets.

Police arrived on scene and saw two men fighting. Police said a 58-year-old man started a fight with an unidentified man at the Mission Plaza.

Two people walking by tried to break up the fight, police said. That's when the man pulled out a pocket knife and tried to stab one of them.

The man was unsuccessful in the stabbing but landed a successful punch.

Police took the man into custody and he was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He awaits possible charges for assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

The man involved in the initial fight left the area before police arrived on scene. Residents are reminded to call 911 when they see crimes happening in the city.

