New York Knicks ink general manager Scott Perry to extension

Fresh off their first winning season in nearly a decade, the New York Knicks have agreed to a contract extension for general manager Scott Perry, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

No details were released by the team, but numerous reports term the new contract lasting multiple seasons. Perry would have entered the 2021-22 season in the final year of his previous deal.

Perry, 57, just completed his fourth season in the role in New York and it marked the most successful season in years for the beleaguered club. The Knicks finished 41-31, good for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Although the Knicks lost in the first round of the playoffs against Atlanta, it marked New York’s first postseason berth since 2012-13 after seven consecutive losing seasons.

The general manager has helped stabilize what had become a carousel of previous unsuccessful executives for the organization, with several moves paying off, including the hire of head coach Tom Thibodeau and signing of All-Star forward Julius Randle.

Also Read:
New York Knicks draft picks 2021 preview: Top targets with No. 19, 21 picks and trade scenarios

The Knicks first hired Perry in July 2017 after engineering a trade with Sacramento, where Perry had joined as the vice president of basketball operations three months earlier. He has also served in front offices in Orlando, Seattle/Oklahoma City and Detroit.

Before his NBA career Perry was head coach at Eastern Kentucky for three seasons (1997-2000), going 19-61, and served as an assistant coach at Michigan from 1993-97.

–Field Level Media

