Aristotle

Want To Lucid Dream Tonight? 9 Tips & Techniques To Get You Started

MindBodyGreen
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Have you ever been in the middle of a dream and realized you were, in fact, dreaming? This is called lucid dreaming, and most people experience it every once in a while, seemingly at random. However, there are also a few things you can do to encourage lucid dreams if they sound appealing to you. Read on for sleep and dream experts' go-to tips for starting a lucid dreaming practice.

www.mindbodygreen.com

Fitnesswearegreenbay.com

Coaching with Kerry: Breathing techniques to keep you calm

(WFRV) – If you ever feel like you need a break or maybe more than one?. So many are under a lot of stress, it can be hard to find relief. Life Coach, Kerry Geocaris shows Local 5 Live viewers some breathing techniques you can do anytime and anywhere to help get some moments of peace.
PC Gamer

The Ascent: 7 tips to get you started

Looking for a The Ascent guide to help you survive it's dark, cyberpunk world? This isometric shooter is set in a futuristic metropolis where you are a slave to a corporation. A catastrophic event throws the entire city into chaos, and it's up to you to protect your district in this dystopian undercity.
MeditationMindBodyGreen

An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Are you wanting to manifest something miraculous? It might be something you've never experienced before or a goal that seems daunting. "Never tell me the...
RelationshipsThrive Global

How To Keep Control Of Your Emotions and Save Your Relationship

Learning how to keep control of your emotions is one of the best ways that you can keep your relationship a healthy one. Something I hear from clients regularly is that, when they are in conflict with their partner, instead of being able to talk about things, emotions take over, people get hurt and nothing gets resolved.
HealthThrive Global

Inspirational Quotes For Healthy Body And A Healthy Mind

Below you will find our collection of quotes about health and wellness that will inspire you to keep your mind and body healthy so you can live a happy, healthy, and successful life. A healthy body needs a healthy mind too.. “Good physical health requires good mental health.” – Nitin...
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
LifestyleAugusta Free Press

3 pairs of zodiac signs that are totally compatible

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Zodiac signs are according to the date you were born. Twelve zodiac signs correspond to certain dates within the year, representing the astrological signs that make up the Earth’s orbit around the sun. The signs are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
StyleCaster

Yikes—These Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Summer

Many of us are in our element this summer: Fully slathered in SPF, finally socializing and soaking up as much vitamin D as we can get! Others, though, are definitely having less fun. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but sometimes the astro-weather just stinks. There are three zodiac signs I predict will have the worst summer—and why.
LifestyleElite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in August, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The sunny vibrance of Leo season is fully upon us, but the month of August is bringing so much more in terms of cosmic happenings. And many of those cosmic events have fortuitous implications for certain zodiac signs. Perhaps most notable is the complementary synergy of Leo and Aquarius themes—the signs are opposites on the zodiac wheel—as the full moon occurs in Aquarius on August 22, while the sun spends its last day in Leo. "This invites us to share our unique talents so that they benefit the collective," says astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, of the meshing between individual-oriented Leo and community-focused Aquarius. Alongside other celestial transits, this placement will play a role in determining the best day in August, astrologically, for each sign of the zodiac.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 2, 2021: Leo, others look up to you; Capricorn, can-do attitude impresses

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Matthew Del Negro was born in Mount Kisco, N.Y., on this day in 1972. This birthday star has portrayed Chris Caysen on the series “City on a Hill” since 2019. He also played the roles of Danny Loomis on “Goliath,” Rafael McCall on “Teen Wolf” and Michael Ambruso on “Scandal.” On the big screen, Del Negro’s film rsum includes roles in “Wind River,” “Hot Pursuit” and “The Sublime and the Beautiful.”
Mental HealthPsych Centra

8 Reasons You’ve Been Ghosted

Rejection stings, especially when you have no idea what went wrong. So, we polled experts on the most common reasons for ghosting. Breadcrumbing. Benching. The slow fade. These days, there’s more than one way that people signal their disinterest in someone they’re dating or talking to. But perhaps the most painful of all? Ghosting.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Stop Procrastinating

Success results from consistent action taken over long periods of time. Practicing good daily habits will help you make steady progress towards your goals. Keeping a log of your progress will help you maintain a healthy perspective during difficult times. In our fiercely competitive society, achievement is often seen as...

