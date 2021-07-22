Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Interstate 70 ramps to be impacted during Stadium Boulevard project next week

By Karl Wehmhoener
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 11 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Traffic entering and exiting Stadium Blvd. onto Interstate 70 will be impacted next week due to lane closures.

The I-70 eastbound exit ramp and the westbound entrance ramp will both be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Also, two of the three northbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard will be closed on Monday, with one lane of northbound Stadium to be closed on Tuesday.

The I-70 westbound exit ramp and eastbound entrance ramp will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, two of the three southbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday, with one lane of southbound Stadium to be closed on Thursday.

Work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Message boards will detour I-70 motorists around the Stadium Boulevard ramp closures, via the West Boulevard interchange.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

The post Interstate 70 ramps to be impacted during Stadium Boulevard project next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Traffic
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 70#Project Next#Message Boards#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police: ATMs damaged after overnight burglary at River Region Credit Union

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) the Columbia police are investigating an overnight burglary at River Region Credit Union, 3000 Carter Ln., after two ATMs were damaged. Once officers arrived, they found debris around the ATMs and suspect(s) took an undisclosed amount of cash inside the machine. Police report no suspect description is available at the time of The post Columbia police: ATMs damaged after overnight burglary at River Region Credit Union appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Semi-truck crashes into bridge at Interstate 70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews are working to clear the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 after a semi-truck crashed into the bridge at the Highway 63 connector, according to Boone County Joint Communication's Twitter. BCJC first sent an alert about the crash shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday. Officials also tweeted just before 8 a.m. Friday that The post Semi-truck crashes into bridge at Interstate 70/Highway 63 connector appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man arrested after being involved in a disturbance in the parking lot of Columbia Mall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, Columbia Police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Columbia Mall for a disturbance of an adult male assaulting an adult female in the parking lot.  Through further investigation, officers learned the male suspect attempted to run over the victim with a vehicle. The suspect The post One man arrested after being involved in a disturbance in the parking lot of Columbia Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police find property damage after shots fired

Officers were sent at about 4:30 p.m. to Boyd and Lamp lanes on a report of shots fired, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. They found evidence that shots were fired, including a damaged vehicle. The post Columbia police find property damage after shots fired appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people injured in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN, Co. (KMIZ) Multiple people were injured in a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday afternoon. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four people onboard experienced a mechanical failure in the engine compartment which caused an explosion. The three women on board, 21-year-old Logan Waldow, 22-year-old Grace Wright, The post Multiple people injured in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman seriously injured after assault in Columbia Friday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An assault in Columbia Friday night, left a woman seriously injured. Around 11:30 p.m. Columbia Police were called to the 100 block of Benton Street for a reported assault. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries and she was taken to a local hospital. The woman The post Woman seriously injured after assault in Columbia Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rollover crash shuts down part of Highway 124 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people suffered minor injuries in a Boone County rollover crash Wednesday morning. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert about the crash shortly before 6 a.m. About ten minutes later, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office closed down both directions in the 4100 block of Highway 124. Deputies at The post Rollover crash shuts down part of Highway 124 in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Flooding cancels 2021 Bicentennial Katy Trail Ride

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Flooding along the Missouri River in July has caused Missouri State Parks to cancel the 2021 Bicentennial Katy Trail Ride set for Aug. 7. Flooding has damaged approximately 100 miles of Katy Trail State Park. Washouts, bridge damage, downed trees, debris, silt accumulation and inconsistent trail surfacing have damaged the trail. The post Flooding cancels 2021 Bicentennial Katy Trail Ride appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two injured in Randolph County wreck Monday south of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured after a wreck on County Road 2210 Monday afternoon in Randolph County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ronald Nickerson was driving a 1995 GMC Sierra when it went off the right side of the road. The vehicle hit a road sign, then ran off The post Two injured in Randolph County wreck Monday south of Huntsville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy