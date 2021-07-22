Interstate 70 ramps to be impacted during Stadium Boulevard project next week

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Traffic entering and exiting Stadium Blvd. onto Interstate 70 will be impacted next week due to lane closures.

The I-70 eastbound exit ramp and the westbound entrance ramp will both be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Also, two of the three northbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard will be closed on Monday, with one lane of northbound Stadium to be closed on Tuesday.

The I-70 westbound exit ramp and eastbound entrance ramp will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, two of the three southbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday, with one lane of southbound Stadium to be closed on Thursday.

Work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Message boards will detour I-70 motorists around the Stadium Boulevard ramp closures, via the West Boulevard interchange.

Work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

