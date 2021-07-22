Low wages likely the reason for staff shortages in Kleberg County; officials work to increase pay

The Kleberg County Sheriff's Department is looking for a few good men and women. Like many law enforcement agencies in our area, it's dealing with staffing shortages.

Kleberg County Sheriff Deputy Dianna Mendiola has been on the job since July 2020.

"I like what I do," she said. "It's challenging and you do have to have a lot of courage to do the job."

Mendiola works quickly to get her job done. That's a good thing right now because her department has had four officers recently leave and they're looking to fill those positions quickly.

Chief Deputy Jaime Garza said he's not only short on manpower on the highway, but he could also use some help in the jail.

Correctional officers inside the jail have been under a lot of pressure since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

On top of that -- they're working with a short staff. There are supposed to be a total of 60 employees manning the jail, but right now there are 50. The Chief Deputy believes pay is a big reason why.

"They can go work part time at H-E-B and earn more part time as a clerk there or whatever you have then you would at some of these agencies," Garza said.

Currently, jailers start out at $14.16 an hour while patrolmen begin at $17.41.

Garza said the new budget is being worked through and hopefully pay raises are going to be approved.

"We are in the process of our budget at this point so we can hopefully make our case by presenting our justification for the increases," Garza said. "We're not asking for one million dollars per person. We're just saying some reasonable cost, maybe a cost of living, a little bit above that."

The department is hoping they can increase the salary for correctional officers and deputies.

