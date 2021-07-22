Cancel
Security-widefield, CO

Deputies respond to standoff after reports of shots fired in Security-Widefield

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
 11 days ago
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a standoff in Security-Widefield Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired.

The standoff is happening on Cornell Street, according to the sheriff's office. Neighbors are urged to secure homes and stay away from doors or windows.

According to investigators, shots were initially fired within a vehicle. Before running into a home, the suspect had fired shots at neighbors.

As of 6:45 p.m., the suspect has barricaded themselves inside of a home. Investigators say the suspect might be wearing some armor.

At 7:57 p.m., our KRDO crew heard audible pops coming from the scene. No word on whether or not that was coming from the police or the suspect.

A neighbor near the home where the barricaded suspect is in told KRDO how they're trapped inside trying to keep his young children calm.

We have a crew working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

