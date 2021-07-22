Cancel
Potterville, MI

Ex-Potterville city manager sentenced to 3 years probation

By Cali Montana
Former Potterville city manager Wanda Darrow has been sentenced to three years of probation for covering up for her son after he stole money from the city.

On Wednesday, Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham also ordered her to pay $500 a month in restitution for the next three years and gave her a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail that she'll only have to serve if she fails to fulfill the requirements of her probation.

According to Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd, in 2018, it was discovered that money was taken from Potterville.

Lloyd said Darrow's son, James, took the checks from her office and cashed them for around $24,000.

Darrow did end up finding out but didn't report it, instead, she covered it up and tried to pay the money back like it didn’t happen.

The Potterville city council removed Darrow from her position back in August of 2018 with cause for misrepresenting the city council, neglecting her duties, and violating the city's code and charter.

