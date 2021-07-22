Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT AND NORTH CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Villa Grove. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
