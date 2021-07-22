Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Wakulla, Leon by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Wakulla; Leon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL WAKULLA AND SOUTH CENTRAL LEON COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 725 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Tallahassee Comm College, or 11 miles northwest of Crawfordville, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crawfordville, Woodville, Brown House, Leon Sinks, Wakulla Springs, Hilliardville, Bethel, Eight Mile Pond and Helen.alerts.weather.gov
