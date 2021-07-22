NASA Had a UFO Briefing With a Dept. of Defense Task Force. No One Knows Why
Several agencies of the U.S. government are discussing UFOs. The Department of Defense (DoD) established the UAP Task Force (UAPTF) in August of 2020, created to "improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena]," and in its first month of operation, the organization held a briefing with NASA to discuss UFOs in a secure setting, according to a document obtained by a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request initially reported by The Black Vault.interestingengineering.com
