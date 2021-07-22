NASA Had a UFO Briefing With a Dept. of Defense Task Force. No One Knows Why

The 1950s were a wild time for nuclear technology. In the decade and a half after the dropping of the first atomic bombs on Japan in August 1945, scientists and engineers explored the different ways this technology could be used for less horrific means. Atomic bombs were even studied as an alternative to dynamite in construction, but possibly the most spectacular what-if of this era of atomic possibility is Project Orion, a proposal to use the explosions from actual atomic bombs to generate thrust to send astronauts into orbit and beyond.