Fortnite 17.21 update is coming soon. This is what time Fortnite‘s servers will go on maintenance, and when it will be back up. Fortnite 17.21 servers will go on maintenance at 12:30 AM, July 27, 2021, PDT. The game will go fully offline by 1 AM, and players won’t be able to enjoy Fortnite until the maintenance is over. It’s expected to last for a couple of hours, so do other things in the meantime. Given that it’s already midnight by then, consider getting some sleep?