New "Destructive Thunderstorms" Warnings Coming to Your Cell Phone

The National Weather Service has announced that new “Destructive Thunderstorms” warnings will now be sent to cell phones.

According to today’s news release, the National Weather Service said that when there are severe thunderstorms in your area that are deemed destructive, an Emergency Alert will be activated in the normal ways (television, radio, etc.,), and a new WEA, or Wireless Emergency Alert, will also be sent to cell phones.

The parameters given by the National Weather Service as to what they consider “destructive” thunderstorms include hail with at least 2.75 inches in diameter and/or winds at or in excess of 80 miles per hour.

The updated targeted date for implementation of the new alerts is August 2, 2021.

Other activations for advisories, watches, warnings and the like will continue to be sent in accordance with the current parameters; the new “Destructive Thunderstorms” warnings are in addition to the current activations.

