How direct contracting with ASCs can benefit employers

Question: I bought a walker, so can my Medicare Insurance reimburse me?. Answer: The type of equipment you are asking about is classified under the heading of Durable Medical Equipment, DME. This equipment is provided to Medicare beneficiaries with a doctor’s order. The list of DME includes, but is not limited to, walkers, wheelchairs, hospital beds, CPAP machines, oxygen, oxygen tubing, diabetic testing supplies and much more. DME products must be reusable. When covered by Medicare Part B your deductible applies, then Medicare pays 80% and you or your secondary insurance would pay 20%. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, look at your enrollment packet information to see what your cost share would be for these items. It could be the flat co-pay, like $20 per item or a percentage, like 20%.