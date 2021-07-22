Fortnite challenge guide: Complete the Whiplash time trial
For the latest Fortnite challenge list, you’ll need to be familiar with the Whiplash sports car. The challenges throughout season 7 have varied in complexity, but during week 7, a lot of them are more straightforward than you might expect. Since there are so many that require the use of the Whiplash sports car, you can actually get a large chunk of the challenges knocked out rather quickly. One of the last ones you’ll go for requires you to complete a Whiplash time trial.www.digitaltrends.com
