Jets’ Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking

wiproud.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in an accident when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday near his home in California. He was 58. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime...

