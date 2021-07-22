Jets’ Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle last Saturday, his agent announced Thursday. Knapp, 58, was preparing to come east late this week to get ready for his first training camp with the Jets when he was hit in Danville, California on Saturday. The teenage driver of the vehicle was reportedly texting at the time of the accident, CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported Thursday. Jeff Sperbeck, Greg Knapp’s agent, has just announced coach Knapp has pass away from injuries suffered while riding his bicycle Saturday in Calif. and was struck by a vehicle. “Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven.” (More). #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 22, 2021 The Knapp family and Jets organization asked for prayers earlier this week. Unfortunately, Knapp did not make it. RIP, Knapper. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 22, 2021 He had 25 years of coaching experience in the NFL, primarily working with quarterbacks, like Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Steve Young, among others. He was expected to help Jets first-round draft pick Zach Wilson.