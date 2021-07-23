6.6M people watched the 2020 Iron Bowl. That's 4 times the number of fully vaccinated Alabamians

Last year, 6.6 million people tuned in to watch the Alabama vs. Auburn football game, which is four times more than the number of Alabamians that have been fully vaccinated.

Experts say we could be watching sports from at home again this season if COVID numbers continue to rapidly increase.

"We want people to have fun and go out to ballgames -- do all those things -- but if you can't separate yourself from people in a reasonable matter then you should probably wear a mask," said Huntsville Hospital President and COO Tracy Doughty.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that more than three million COVID-19 doses have been given out, with only half of those being fully vaccinated.

"Just look at our data from April until now, we've had over five hundred deaths from COVID," said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

Community members have taken matters into their own hands, including Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton, who has helped organize community events.

"We have to take this on, on our own because we're the ones who are going to suffer if we don't get the vaccinations," Simelton said.

Approximately one-third of people in Alabama are fully vaccinated, which is one of the lowest rates in the country. The national average is approximately 49%.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health's website .