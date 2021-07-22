Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Best Men’s Shorts for Summer

By John Lonsdale
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CQyE3_0b5BY2tk00
Huckberry

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s been one hell of a hot summer so far, with record-setting temperatures across much of the country. And whether you’re heading to a music festival or outdoors to entertain, opting for sun-protective clothing and swapping your pants for a new pair of shorts can help make a big difference in keeping you just a little more comfortable once you’re far from the A/C.

Not sure what you’re looking for? Need a dressed-up pair or prefer trunks that don’t look like you’re heading to the pool? Here are the best men’s shorts we’re eyeing (and a few we’ve tested and love) this season.

Men’s Shorts Buying Guide

There a few things to consider when shopping for the best men’s shorts online. First things first, decide when and where you’re going to wear your shorts. That’ll help you decide on the most important features to keep in mind while you’re shopping, like fit, the fabric and your shorts’ style.

Fit: How your shorts fit is really a personal decision. Do you want shorts that fit a little loose on you, or do you want a slim-fitting pair? We included a range of short fits in this guide, but all of the shorts fall above the knee and within a five-inch inseam up to an eight-inch inseam.

Comfort: While this is a no-brainer, you want your shorts to feel comfortable, no matter where you’re wearing them to, whether it be a workout or an outdoor concert. The shorts we picked all offer serious comfort, but they’re not quite as cozy as, say, loungewear or some workout shorts (see our review for workout shorts here.

Fabric: We prefer more breathable shorts for summer, and you’ll find a mix of styles below, ranging from shorts made with blends of cotton, nylon and other materials.

Style: From swim trunks disguised as casual shorts to slim-fit chino shorts, there are endless short styles to choose from these days. This guide includes all of the above to help you find the right shorts for you and your style. In short, all of our picks below are versatile enough that you can wear them for years to come for almost any activity.

What Are the Best Shorts for Men?

Here are some of the best men’s shorts you can buy online this summer, from brands like Everlane, Patagonia and Goodfellow & Co. These picks work as well for a hike and bike ride, as they do for brunch, the beach or a date.

Everlane Pull-On Performance Chino Shorts

BEST OVERALL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIXHc_0b5BY2tk00
Everlane

We’re doing a ton of shopping these days at Everlane. The reason: We love all of the site’s classic staples, giving us an easy-going summer wardrobe — all at a reasonable price point.

If you like shorts that can wick away moisture, while still looking chic, this Everlane Pull-On Performance pair won’t steer you wrong.

As far as comfort goes, Everlane’s shorts are a cut above with an elastic waistband, though they also include a button that adds to their dressy appeal. The seven-inch inseam hits just above the knee and works for a variety of outfits and occasions (I.e. not too long and not too short).

Vuori Ripstop Climber Shorts

BEST ALL DAY SHORTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22c8c3_0b5BY2tk00
Vuori

These sleek shorts from Vuori are best worn on days when you’re planning to start with morning outdoor yoga, then slide right into hiking and grilling all afternoon. In other words, it’s tough to find an occasion where Vuori’s Ripstop Climbers don’t work. Made with a blend of cotton and elastane, they’re easy to move around in from activity to activity, yet they’re rugged enough that you could wear them climbing or camping, too. Vuori even added a subtle pocket with a zipper on the side to store your smartphone — essential if you don’t want to risk losing it on the trail or at a show.

Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts

BEST CASUAL SHORTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VnRT_0b5BY2tk00
Huckberry

It’s easy to see why Flint and Tinder’s shorts are called the 365s — you’ll want to wear them every day. Depending on your office, these shorts look dressy enough that you could wear them on a summer Friday. But outside of work, you’ll get plenty of use with them thanks to their casual, simple style, from summer shows to golfing and tailgating.

We like how Flint and Tinder added spandex in a subtle way so they’re slightly stretchy, though you can’t tell. The 365s come in seven colors, from khaki to dusty blue and charcoal. The seven-inch inseam shorts break above the knee, but you can also get a slightly longer nine-inch inseam style as well. And if you order two pairs, you’ll save $20 on your order.

Patagonia Baggies Shorts

BEST ACTIVE SHORTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaoNd_0b5BY2tk00
Urban Outfitters

The Patagonia Baggies deserve a place in every man’s wardrobe. Jump in the pool, go for a run, or grab a coffee while wearing these wildly cool, trendy nylon shorts this summer.

We personally own them, and we love that they’re built to be used as both swim trunks or everyday, casual shorts. The waistband is stretchy and feels ultra comfortable, but there’s a handy drawstring to cinch them up tighter.

There are multiple pockets, and they’re deeper than most. We’ve been able to actually keep our large iPhone 12 in the pocket during a run without it falling out of our pocket. There’s also a back pocket with a button to hold your wallet securely.

Buck Mason Deck Shorts

MOST VERSATILE SHORTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nkl4L_0b5BY2tk00
Buck Mason

Buck Mason makes it easy to create a daily uniform thanks to its basic tees, shirts and, our favorites, the Deck Shorts. We’ve worn Buck Mason’s cotton-and-nylon shorts more than probably any other men’s shorts over the last few years. We like the six-inch inseam, but the company also has an eight-inch offering if you’re looking for a longer pair of shorts.

There’s nothing too flashy about these shorts, and they look like vintage throwbacks you might see in photos of celebrities on vacation. Buck Mason offers them in multiple colors, and we’re consistently surprised by how a pair of stylish shorts could feel this comfortable to wear. They’re a perfect all-around pick for the beach, the gym or paired with a short-sleeved button-up come date night.

They feature a drawstring and button closure, two side pockets, and a back pocket, though none of the pockets fully close shut.

Arctic Cool Cooling Performance Golf Shorts

BEST PERFORMANCE SHORTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWgbh_0b5BY2tk00
Arctic Cool

These golf shorts from Arctic Cool can wick sweat, come with a four-way stretch fabric, and even have what the brand calls “HydroFreeze X Technology,” which is built-in cooling technology we wish our other shorts could have, too. Add to all of this UPF 50, and you have a pair of sun-protective shorts to minimize your UV exposure. The most important thing to remember? You don’t even have to know how to golf to wear this high-tech pair.

Goodfellow & Co. Slim-Fit Chino Shorts

BEST BUDGET SHORTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3va26b_0b5BY2tk00
Target

Goodfellow & Co.’s shorts are just what you want if you’re looking for a pair of slim-fit shorts that are budget-friendly. We love this green option since it’s so versatile with just about every color in your wardrobe, but you can also get them in khaki and other tones that are perfect for summer.

Unlike some of the other shorts in our guide, these shorts have slightly more structure to them, which makes them ideal for when you need something on the dressy side but don’t want to overheat.

Buy: Goodfellow & Co. Chino Shorts at $16.99+

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gym Shorts#The Shorts#Grilling#Goodfellow Co#The Patagonia Baggies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Keith Urban Set to Serve as The Next Rolling Stone Australia Cover Artist

Rolling Stone Australia has today announced Keith Urban as its cover artist for its upcoming sixth issue, September 2021. The four-time Grammy winning artist graces the cover of the forthcoming issue, marking his first time ever to be anointed with the cover of Rolling Stone. Delving into the curious mind...
MusicRolling Stone

Beach Boys Drop Stunning A Cappella Version of ‘Surf’s Up,’ Alternate ‘This Whole World’

Ahead of the release of their massive box set of 1970’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up, the Beach Boys dropped an a cappella version of the latter’s title track. “Surf’s Up (A Cappella)” isolates Brian Wilson’s lead vocals with stunning clarity. His take was cut for the ill-fated Smile sessions in 1966, while the band’s backing vocals were recorded in 1971.
EconomyRolling Stone

10 Simple Steps Toward Delivering a More Convenient Customer Experience

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. When designing a better customer experience, many organizations today are focusing on convenience. Whether it’s companies finding inventive ways to deliver their products or working to make their customers’ lives easier, convenience has a positive effect on customer satisfaction.
SportsRolling Stone

How to Adopt a Marathon Mindset to Reach Your Project’s Distant Finish Line

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. When was the last time you met a recreational marathoner? Running a marathon is neither easy nor is it especially fun — it’s hours and hours of training, feet hitting the pavement, blisters, cramps and fatigue. But athletes don’t run marathons looking for an easy win or simple recreation. They make a commitment to themselves and run for the challenge. To succeed, the runner must put themselves in the right mindset: focused on their goals, patient enough to endure long middle miles and motivated enough to see the race through to the finish line.
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

Amazon's bestselling summer dress is back in stock

With the hot weather here to stay, we're always on the look-out for the best summer dresses to add to our wardrobes. While Amazon might not be your automatic go-to for dresses, the retailer has burst onto the fashion landscape in the last few months and is proving popular with fashion fans looking for timeless designs at good prices.
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

6 Consumer Profiles Driving Spring/Summer ’22 Men’s Wear

The Spring/Summer ’22 buying season has commenced, but the usual themes and trends that populate warm weather collections will be filtered through a post-pandemic mindset that craves joy, nature and a digital detox. In a recent webinar hosted by WGSN and Informa Markets, experts outlined the consumer drivers that will...
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

The 10 Best Men’s Sneakers to Shop at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Attention, sneakerheads: Don’t sleep on Target’s current selection. The big box chain carries a myriad of snazzy men’s sneakers that are too good and affordable to pass up right now.
ApparelWPRI

Best men’s lounge pants

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’ve been chilling at home a lot more these days, you’re probably not wearing jeans or slacks on the couch. Men’s lounge pants are an extensive category of casual wear for just hanging around the house and can include pajama bottoms, sweatpants, track pants, or shorts. Comfort is king when it comes to lounge pants for men. Before you buy a pair, read this buying guide that covers all you need to know about selecting the comfiest ones for you.
ApparelOutdoor Life

The Best Men’s Sunglasses for Sharper Vision

The sunglasses market is vast, there are literally thousands of brands each offering tens, if not hundreds of different designs. So how do you pick through the chaff to find a truly great pair?. Well, first you need to work out exactly what you are looking for in your next...
Apparelhiconsumption.com

The 25 Best Men’s Workwear Essentials

Whether swinging a hammer, digging ditches, or spinning a wrench, manual labor requires garments that possess the durability and longevity to withstand the abuses and rigors of working day in and day out. For decades, workwear items largely went unchanged, employing the same tried-and-true constructions that generations of laborers have relied on. However, in more recent years, the advent of new, innovative materials and construction techniques have given rise to a new generation of workwear that affords even greater performance, abrasion resistance, and protection from the elements.
ApparelHello Magazine

Holly Willoughby's dreamy M&S shorts are a summer steal

Holly Willoughby has found the perfect pair of denim shorts for summer – and they're a bargain from her favourite British brand Marks and Spencer!. The This Morning star looked gorgeous in M&S' relaxed midi shorts, which feature a high-rise waist, classic five-pocket styling and rolled-up hems. She teamed her...
ApparelNBC News

14 best men's jeans and how to shop for them in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Working from home sparked...
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Types of Jeans for Men: Every Jean Fit, Explained

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your first challenge when shopping for a new pair of jeans? Trying to understand how there are so many goddamn types of jeans for men, period. There's an infinite spectrum of washes to choose from, not to mention hundreds of brands vying for your attention and your legs. And that's to say nothing of all the offbeat interpretations on the classic pant currently sweeping the market. But the most confusing thing of all might also be the most imperative: navigating the perplexingly wide world of denim fits. Like: What exactly is a relaxed taper, and how is it different from a slim straight? Which jeans are best for your body type? And what kind of rise is in right now?
ApparelMic

The 6 best men's sandals with arch support

When it comes to shoes, while most quality sneakers and loafers offer a certain amount of arch support and cushioning in the heel, sandals can often seem like a valley of flat rubber slides. But if you have achey feet or just plan on walking more than a few feet, the best men's sandals with arch support are essential when you're looking to avoid a whole lot of pain.
ApparelGear Patrol

The Best Men's Underwear

Too much of the time, underwear is an overlooked part of the wardrobe. Relegated to the backs of dark dresser drawers and thoughtlessly shuffled on every morning, it suffers from neglect: maybe you’re stuck in a rut, busy with life or spending money elsewhere. It happens. But, refreshing your underwear is as important as buying a new toothbrush. What’s more, the new set provides comfortability and looks quite good (especially compared to those you've owned for the better part of a decade). Switching them out will make you feel better, too. I promise.
ApparelT3.com

Rapha Men’s Classic Bib Short Review: you can't beat a classic

Rapha’s Classic Bib Short is now well over ten years old, and in its lifetime it has become one of the core products for those devotees of the brand. After all, Rapha managed to successfully produce a product that blends timeless styling with the absolute cutting edge of performance. Believe it or not, this was a pretty novel thing back in the early days of fashionable road cycling apparel.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Men's Jewelry Under $150 Is a Crying Steal

We're going to be honest here: The best men's jewelry under $150 was surprisingly easy to find. Frankly, there are just so many stellar options out there right now, the hardest part was narrowing down the list. To clarify: Diamond-cut, precious gemstones these aren't. But they might as well be. Because for a fraction of the price you'd normally expect, you can scoop an assortment of primo-looking pendant necklaces, garnet rings, link bracelets, and more all for below 150 bucks.
ApparelTODAY.com

11 best plus-size workout clothes for women in 2021

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Working out is hard enough on...
ApparelIn Style

This $75 Silk Slip Dress Keeps Selling Out

The calendar may read 2021, but as far as fashion is concerned, it might as well be 1991. Along with bucket hats, fitted vests, and jelly sandals, silk slip dresses are back. They've been making their comeback for years now, and we recently spotted the effortless style on celebrities from Kendall Jenner to the queen of '90s fashion herself, Jennifer Aniston. Comfortable, sleek, and easy to dress up or down, silk slip dresses have major staying power, and it's no surprise that brands and shoppers are once again embracing the retro item.

Comments / 0

Community Policy