Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

7 Sneaky Signs Your Kid Is Dealing With Reemergence Anxiety

By Caroline Bologna
HuffingtonPost
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has presented countless challenges to children from an academic, social and mental health perspective. But the shift back into more “normal” ways of life can also be difficult for kids. Of course, we’re not exactly in a post-pandemic world (especially for children younger than 12 who have...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Separation Anxiety#On Children#Anxieties#Huffpost#Talkiatry#Gramercy Pediatrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If A Relationship Isn't Emotionally Secure, You'll Notice These Signs

When the word “safety” comes up within the context of relationships, your mind may immediately fall to the importance of physical safety. Emotional safety, however, is equally as crucial. Feeling safe in a relationship is necessary if you hope to ultimately open up to your partner, and if you’ve ever found yourself thinking, “I don’t feel secure in my relationship,” then chances are your partnership is lacking trust. So, what does emotional safety look like? For one, it means being able to share your feelings, concerns, or desires without fear, as well as showing your partner the same empathy and respect.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Cope With Loneliness

Loneliness is common and part of the human experience, and many singles struggle with it. Loneliness becomes more manageable when approached with self-compassion. Strategies that involve cultivating connections, practicing gratitude, and seeking out joy can help mitigate loneliness. Single? Lonely? That is 100 percent normal and 100 percent OK. But...
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Do you struggle to sleep without background noise? Student doctor reveals the three little-known signs you might be suffering depression

A student doctor has revealed some of the little known signs you may be suffering from depression including leaving the television on while you sleep. Mental health activist, Zachery Dereniowski, 28, shared the little-known signs on TikTok and Instagram recently after revealing his own battle with depression last year. 'Things...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

4 Relationship Problems Anxious People Have

Anxiety doesn't just affect people internally, it can also create problems in relationships. This isn't the anxious person's fault; nor is it their partner's fault (usually). Once you both understand what's happening, you can be aware of the patterns, why they're occurring, and troubleshoot. Here are some common occurrences. Not...
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

I'm dreading my kids going back to school, but not because of COVID

Yesterday I was hiking along a river with 12-year-old and 7-year-old daughters. We were about an hour from our home in rural Oregon, and someone told us there was a waterfall about half a mile away. It was probably some of the clearest water I've ever seen, almost bathwater clear, and it was a place we'd always talked about going to as a family, but never actually had the time. We were all in swimming suits and we jumped in pools along the way.
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Social anxiety disorder can lead to avoidance

It’s normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation may cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, everyday interactions cause significant anxiety, self-consciousness and embarrassment because you fear being scrutinized or judged negatively by others.
YogaElle

Do Worry, Be Happy? How To Embrace Your Anxiety

Anxious thoughts have defined Georgia Pritchetts’ life since childhood, but since recognising the ways fretting has made her a better person, she’s quit worrying about worrying and embraced the positives of being perpetually perturbed. I was raised in a household of worries. It’s family legend that my older brother’s first...
KidsPosted by
SheKnows

How to Get Your Kids Mentally & Emotionally Ready to Go Back to School

As much as we are all excited for us to return to “normal” as more people receive their doses (or dose) of the COVD-19 vaccine and schools around the country begin to open, a recent poll is showing that the majority of teens are feeling more anxious than excited about heading to their classrooms in the fall.
KidsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Why Is My Toddler Stuttering All of a Sudden?

As toddlers' language skills rapidly expand, some may experience speech behaviors that are similar to those of people who stutter. Stuttering is a fluency disorder that affects an estimated three million Americans. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), approximately 95 percent of children who stutter begin to do so by the age of 4. Maybe you've noticed your child repeating a word at the beginning of a question (for example, "Can-can-can I have one?"), using "um" frequently, making painful faces while speaking, or stumbling over their words when they get excited. If your 3-year-old appears to be having difficulty getting their words out, how concerned should you be, and how can you help them express themself? POPSUGAR spoke to speech/language pathologist Rita Thurman, MS,CCC-BSC-FD, to better understand how to support a child who might be dealing with a stutter.
RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

8 Subtle Signs You Might Be Too Controlling

It is only natural that we humans try to assert control. Chaos is disconcerting; control, or just the illusion of it, is comforting. But it’s important to understand that being too controlling in situations — relationships in particular — can be damaging at best, and abusive at worst. Chances are, we’ve all seen someone exhibiting the stereotypical control issues in real life and on a screen. They may bark orders, deny their partner friendships, decide whether their significant other can or cannot do something. Often, they use intimidation and ignore boundaries.
Kidschildrensnational.org

Dealing with pandemic-induced separation anxiety in kids

Children and families are finally resuming some of their pre-pandemic activities, such as summer camp, vacations and in-person school. It is normal, and expected, for all kids — from toddlers to teenagers — to experience apprehension and anxiety about returning to activities after spending a whole year away from school, sports, camp and social activities. For some kids, this return will also trigger separation anxiety.
KidsKATU.com

Help Kids Manage Separation Anxiety As Parents Go Back To Work

Today on Afternoon Live, Tia Slightham shared some tips and activities to help kids and parents as they adjust going back to work. According to Tia, the pandemic forced parents to adjust daily lives and routines which increased togetherness. As the world begins to open up, parents and kids are feeling anxious about the transition back to “normal” life. There’s an assumption that this has to be hard, but Tia says with the right tools and an action plan, parents can feel confident about the changes as they unfold. Tia offers these three tips below:
Relationshipspittsburghparent.com

How to remove stress when moving with kids

Moving with kids can be stressful for both parents and their kids. Learn tips to reduce stress. On average, each person in the United States can expect to move about 12 times in their lifetime. Ask anyone who has moved even once, and they’ll tell you that moving can be one of the hardest things to do.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Behavior Essentials shares tips on dealing with back-to-school anxiety

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heading back to school can make any child feel anxious, especially after not having been in the classroom for much of the past school year. Casey Lynn Hayden, board-certified behavior analyst and owner of Behavior Essentials, joined us to talk about some tips for navigating those feelings as a family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy