7 Sneaky Signs Your Kid Is Dealing With Reemergence Anxiety

As toddlers' language skills rapidly expand, some may experience speech behaviors that are similar to those of people who stutter. Stuttering is a fluency disorder that affects an estimated three million Americans. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), approximately 95 percent of children who stutter begin to do so by the age of 4. Maybe you've noticed your child repeating a word at the beginning of a question (for example, "Can-can-can I have one?"), using "um" frequently, making painful faces while speaking, or stumbling over their words when they get excited. If your 3-year-old appears to be having difficulty getting their words out, how concerned should you be, and how can you help them express themself? POPSUGAR spoke to speech/language pathologist Rita Thurman, MS,CCC-BSC-FD, to better understand how to support a child who might be dealing with a stutter.